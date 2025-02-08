Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said that BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections will lead to the formation of a double-engine government, ensuring development in the national capital.

In a statement, he said that the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections is a testament to the unwavering faith of the common people of Delhi in the public welfare policies and schemes of the Central Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National President JP Nadda, all senior leaders and the people of Delhi on this victory.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister does what he says, which is why the people of Delhi have given this mandate to the BJP.

