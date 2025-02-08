Bidar, February 8: A shocking incident of a father hacking his daughter to death following her turning down his "advice" to end a relationship came to light in Karnataka's Bidar district on Saturday. The incident was reported from Baragen Tanda in Aurad taluq of Bidar and the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Monika Motiram Jadhav. The accused disappeared after committing the crime and the police have launched a hunt for him.

According to police, the woman was in love and after coming to know about it, her father had advised her not to continue the relationship and that he would get her married into a better family. However, the girl flatly refused and challenged him that she would marry the person of her choice. Enraged by this, the father decided to finish her off. He had attacked her fatally when no one was home and the girl died of severe injuries and bleeding. Her mother, Baghu Bai, lodged a complaint with Santapura police station. Bulandshahr Honour Killing: Man Kills 18-Year-Old Daughter After Failed Attempt To End Affair, Cremates Body on Family Farm in Uttar Pradesh To Cover Up Crime; Arrested.

On Jan 30, the Gadag District and Sessions Court sentenced four men to death after finding them guilty in an honour killing case. The men had brutally attacked and hacked to death a couple, Ramesh Madara and Gangamma Rathod, following their inter-caste marriage. The shocking incident took place in Lakkalakati village, near Gajendragarh in Gadag district, when the couple returned to their native village to celebrate Diwali. Gangamma’s brothers had barged into the couple’s residence, dragged them outside, and brutally hacked them to death in front of their children. The accused attacked them with knives, sharp-edged weapons, stones, and sticks in full public view. The brutal killing sent shockwaves across the state and raised serious concerns. The police later arrested the accused.

The crime occurred on November 6, 2019. Madara’s family filed a complaint at the Gajendragarh police station. The police registered a case under IPC Sections 427 (mischief causing damage), 449 (house trespass with intent to commit a serious crime), 302 (murder), and 506(2) (criminal intimidation involving severe threats). After completing the investigation, they submitted a charge sheet against the accused in court. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother and Relatives Kill Minor Rape Survivor in Cold Blood To Protect Family Honour, Frames Alleged Rapist To Mislead Police in Sambhal; Arrested.

The victims, 24-year-old Gangamma and 29-year-old Madar fell in love and got married on April 2, 2017, at the sub-registrar’s office despite opposition from their parents. Gangamma hailed from the Banjara community and Madara hailed from the Scheduled Caste community. Subsequently, the couple had moved to Shivamogga and settled there. The couple had two children - a three-year-old boy and a two-month-old baby girl.

