Kandla (Gujarat) [India], June 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Kandla reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to sustainability and joined the global movement to "Beat Plastic Pollution."

DPA highlighted its ongoing efforts toward building a cleaner, greener maritime ecosystem. These include conserving green cover, embracing renewable energy, and implementing comprehensive green port initiatives--all aligning with the port's long-term vision of environmental stewardship.

Also Read | Chinnaswamy Stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Suspends Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, Orders Arrest of Representative of RCB and Others After FIR.

To mark the day, a tree plantation drive was organised, witnessing enthusiastic participation from DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, senior officials, and key stakeholders.

The initiative symbolised the authority's proactive role in shaping an eco-conscious maritime future.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commenced the construction of the 'Matruvan Vanvach' at the Secretariat premises in Gandhinagar under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam 2.0' initiative on World Environment Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, an unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers. This campaign was inaugurated on June 5, 2024.

He urged citizens across the country to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by planting at least one tree in their mother's name. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat ranked second nationwide, with the successful plantation of 17.48 crore saplings as part of this initiative.

Inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign was launched this year on World Environment Day. While inaugurating the campaign in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister emphasised that the Prime Minister has provided a far-sighted vision to address future environmental challenges by seamlessly integrating environmental protection with sustainable development.

He added that by accelerating campaigns like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', the country's citizens have been engaged in environmental conservation, and this year's World Environment Day also inspires the vision of a 'Plastic Pollution Free India-Gujarat'.

CM said that under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, tree plantation began with 200 sindoor saplings, initiating the Matruvan Van Kavach, consisting of 4,000 saplings within the Secretariat Complex. With the support of the Forest Department, a Matruvan Van Kavach with around 16,000 trees will be developed across the entire Secretariat Complex. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)