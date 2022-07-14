Hyderabad, Jul 14 (PTI) The incessant rains and inundation of a number of residential localities in Telangana threw up dramatic visuals of people being saved from flood-waters on Thursday.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Thane To Face Water Shortage for 3-4 Days After Overflowing Bhatsa Dam Causes Waterlogging at Pise Filtration Plant.

In a scene reminiscent of the film 'Baahubali', TV channels showed a viral video of an infant being carried in a plastic tub on the head of a man in neck-deep water at Manthani town.

In another incident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued two persons stranded on a water tank surrounded by water at Mancherial.

Also Read | Godavari Flood: Indian Navy Conducts Rescue, Relief Operations in Marooned Villages in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru District.

On a request from the State government, the IAF launched a Chetak helicopter on the mission to rescue two persons who had taken refuge on the top of the tank to escape the overflowing waters of Godavari river, a defence release said here.

Both the persons were rescued by a winch and dropped at a safe location, it said.

The helicopter flew within an hour of the request from the Air Force Station at Hakimpet here at 11.30 AM.

TRS sources said its MLA Balka Suman spoke to the State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and got the helicopter to save the two.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)