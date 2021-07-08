New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The DRDO and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Thursday launched an M.Tech programme in defence technology in sync with the government's vision to promote domestic defence manufacturing.

The defence ministry said the programme is aimed at imparting necessary theoretical and experimental knowledge in various areas relating to defence technology.

"A regular M.Tech programme in defence technology has been launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to impart necessary theoretical and experimental knowledge, skill and aptitude in various defence technology areas," it said.

The programme was launched by DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy and AICTE Chairman Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe at a virtual event.

"The programme will motivate the aspiring engineers to start their career in defence technology," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the M.Tech programme can be conducted at any AICTE affiliated institutes or universities, IITs, NITs or private engineering institutes.

"Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists (IDST) will provide support to the institutes for conducting this programme, which can be conducted in online as well as offline formats," the ministry added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the AICTE as well as defence industries for starting the course.

He said the programme will help in reaching the goal of a self-reliant India ('Atmanirbhar Bharat') as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)