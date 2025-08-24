New Delhi, August 24: Premier Defence Research agency DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) has conducted the maiden flight tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha. The flight tests were conducted on August 23 at around 12.30 pm.

IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).

Integrated operation of all the weapon system components is controlled by a Centralised Command and Control Centre developed by Defence Research & Development Laboratory, which is the nodal laboratory of the programme. VSHORADS and DEW are developed by the Research Centre Imarat & Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences, respectively.

DRDO Conducts Maiden Flight Test of IADWS

During the flight-tests, three different targets, including two high-speed fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle targets and a multi-copter drone, were simultaneously engaged and destroyed completely by the QRSAM, VSHORADS and High Energy Laser weapon system at different ranges and altitudes. All the weapon system components, including the missile systems and drone detection & destruction system, weapon system command & control, along with communication and radars, performed flawlessly, which was confirmed by Range instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, to capture the flight data. The test was witnessed by senior scientists from DRDO and representatives from the Armed Forces.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the India Armed Forces and the Industry for the successful development of IADWS, stating that this unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister wrote, "The @DRDO_India has successfully conducted the maiden flight Tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), on 23 Aug 2025 at around 1230 Hrs off the coast of Odisha. IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising of all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high power laser based Directed Energy Weapon(DEW)."

"I congratulate DRDO, India Armed forces and Industry for successful development of IADWS. This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air-defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats," the social media post said. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, has congratulated all teams involved in the successful flight-tests.

