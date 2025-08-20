Today, August 20, the Defence Ministry said that the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile "Agni 5" was successfully test-fired on Tuesday, August 19. According to the Ministry of Defence, Agni 5 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile testing took place from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. "The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the Defence Ministry said. Mission Divyastra: PM Narendra Modi Lauds DRDO Scientists for First Flight Test of Agni-5 ICBM With Multiple Warheads.

India Successfully Test-Fires Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile 'Agni 5'

Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha today. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command: Ministry of… pic.twitter.com/9iqvtKFywW — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

Video and Photos of Agni 5 Testing Surface

NEW: India test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km range from Odisha’s Chandipur. Agni-5 is an ICBM with Mach 24 speed. It forms the core of India’s nuclear deterrence. New variants are being developed. pic.twitter.com/BKjxS1dmGN — Clash Report (@clashreport) August 20, 2025

#BREAKING | Successful test-firing of ‘Agni 5’ Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20, 2025. The launch validated all operational and… pic.twitter.com/DzR7OuUyKk — Alpha Defense™🇮🇳 (@alpha_defense) August 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)