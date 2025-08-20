Today, August 20, the Defence Ministry said that the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile "Agni 5" was successfully test-fired on Tuesday, August 19. According to the Ministry of Defence, Agni 5 Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile testing took place from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. "The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the Defence Ministry said. Mission Divyastra: PM Narendra Modi Lauds DRDO Scientists for First Flight Test of Agni-5 ICBM With Multiple Warheads.

India Successfully Test-Fires Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile 'Agni 5'

Video and Photos of Agni 5 Testing Surface

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)