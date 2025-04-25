Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), a Hyderabad-based laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully conducted a long-duration Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor ground test for over 1,000 seconds at the newly built state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Test Facility in Hyderabad.

The ground-test is in continuation of the earlier test reported for 120 seconds in January 2025. With the successful test, the system will be soon ready for full scale flight worthy combustor testing.

"Hypersonic Cruise Missile is a class of weapons that can travel more than five times the speed of sound (> 6100 Kmph) for long duration and is powered by Air breathing engine. Air breathing propulsion systems, having supersonic combustion, plays a critical role for long-duration cruise conditions," the release read.

This test validates the design of long duration scramjet combustor as well as test facility. It is an outcome of an integrated effort put by the DRDO labs along with industry & academia and paves a strong base for the nation's Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development Programme.

"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, Industry partners and academia for the remarkable achievement. He termed the success as a reflection of the Government's strong commitment in realising critical Hypersonic Weapon Technologies for the nation," the release read.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated Director General (Missiles & Strategic Systems) U Raja Babu, Director DRDL Dr GA Srinivasa Murthy and the complete team for demonstrating the supersonic combustion for more than 1,000 seconds involving cutting edge technologies. (ANI)

