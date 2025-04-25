New Delhi, April 25: Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, on Friday reported a 29.1 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 3,545 crore in the March quarter of FY25, while its gross revenue went up 15.65 per cent to Rs 88,620 crore. Its gross revenue for the financial year ended March 2025 was up 7.85 per cent to Rs 3,30,870 crore and profit after tax was up 11.33 per cent to Rs 12,388 crore.

The company had reported a gross income of Rs 76,627 crore and profit after tax of Rs 2,746 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to the regulatory filing of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Reliance Retail's revenue from operation in the latest March quarter was up 16.3 per cent to Rs 78,622 crore. It was at Rs 67,610 crore in the year-ago quarter. Reliance Q4 Net Profit: Reliance Industries Limited Reports 2.4% Rise in March Quarter Profit on Rebound in Retail, Oil Business.

Moreover, digital commerce and new commerce contributed to 18 per cent of the total revenue of Reliance Retail in March quarter as it continued to scale these new-age channels. The pre-tax profit (EBITDA) of the country's leading retailer was also up 14.3 per cent in the March quarter of FY25 to Rs 6,711 crore.

Reliance Retail continued to grow its store footprint and opened 2,659 new stores in FY25. However, with store rationalisation, total store count was at 19,340 with total area of 77.4 million sq ft as on March 31. RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said: "The retail segment also delivered consistent growth. In FY25, the business focused on a strategic recalibration of our store network, aimed at improving operational efficiencies and long-term sustainability. Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries Ltd Acquires 5,286-Acre Land Close to Navi Mumbai Airport at a Valuation of Around INR 2,200 Crore.

"Our enhanced product catalogue and user experience across all formats, strengthened customer engagement. The quick hyperlocal deliveries initiative has also gained significant traction in the market, connecting strongly with the users," he said.

In FY25, Reliance Retail's registered customer base stood at 349 million, registering a growth of 14.8 per cent year-on-year. Total transactions recorded at 1.39 billion, up 10.6 per cent annually.

