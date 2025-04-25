Kheda, April 25: In a swift and chilling investigation, Kheda district police solved a brutal rape and double murder case within hours after two bodies were discovered in a field near Mahisa village in Mahudha taluka early Wednesday. The victims, a young couple in their 20s who had eloped against the woman’s arranged marriage, were found with severe head injuries, triggering a high-priority probe.

Police identified the accused as Prakash Ninama, 30, a resident of Khijalpur. He met the couple in Dakor and, under the guise of helping them, took them to an isolated farm near Mahisa. Late at night, he bludgeoned the man to death with a blunt object and then attacked the woman. While she lay unconscious and bleeding, Ninama raped her—possibly while she was dying or already dead. He then desecrated her body by stuffing tobacco into her private parts before fleeing. Bhopal Horror: Gang Rapes College Girls, Films Acts and Blackmails Them Into Luring Others; 2 Arrested As Cops Find Intimate Videos on Accused’s Phone.

The breakthrough came through CCTV footage showing the couple with Ninama on a motorbike. Ten police teams, including the LCB and SOG, conducted extensive surveillance across Dakor, Alina, and Mahisa, scanning over 150 cameras and local offender records. Acting on an informant’s tip, police arrested Ninama on Thursday. Raipur Shocker: Boy Lures 3-Year-Old Girl to Isolated Spot, Rapes Her in Chhattisgarh; Victim Critical.

Inspector Keval Vekaria of the Kheda LCB confirmed the sequence of events based on the accused’s confession. Forensic analysis is underway to verify if the rape occurred post-mortem. The woman was scheduled to be married this week.

Police have termed the crime premeditated and cold-blooded. “He took advantage of their vulnerability and acted with extreme cruelty,” said Inspector Vekaria. Ninama remains in custody as legal proceedings advance.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).