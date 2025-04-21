Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday morning extended warm wishes to civil service officers discharging their duty in the state, providing public services, on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

The Chief Minister stated that the dream of a 'developed' India and a 'developed' Uttarakhand are becoming a reality with the active participation and committed efforts of the civil service officers.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Animal Husbandry Department has entered into a direct contract with the local livestock farmers through the ITBP. After this, in the first five months, 253 farmers from four border districts have generated a business of Rs 2.6 crore with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Earlier, ITBP battalions located in the border districts of Uttarakhand were dependent on big cities for the supply of mutton, chicken, and fish till October 2024.

CM Dhami said that this scheme has yielded very positive results, with an increase in the income of farmers on the border, which will also reduce migration to the villages. He said that, along with this, he will work to strengthen the country's defence line in collaboration with the ITBP. Fresh food items will also be supplied to the ITBP.

The Animal Husbandry Department duly signed a contract with the ITBP regarding this scheme on October 30. Under this, 253 farmers associated with 10 cooperative societies and FPOs of Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Champawat districts are supplying live mutton, chicken, and fish to the nearest battalion of ITBP. In the first five months of the scheme, these farmers supplied a total of 79,530 kg (42,748 kg of live sheep and goats, 29,407 kg of chicken, and 7,374 kg of trout fish) to the ITBP.

On Saturday, CM Dhami flagged off 20 new fire tenders and fire vehicles included in the Uttarakhand Fire Service for public awareness. He participated in the program organised for Fire Service Week at Police Line, Dehradun.

During this, the Chief Minister honoured seven firefighters who won medals during the Third All India Fire Service Games and two firefighters who won the DGFS Disc Medal of the Home Ministry, Government of India. He also observed the stunts performed by the firefighters.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that new fire stations will be opened soon in Bhimtal, Dwarahat, Gauchar, Purola, and Sahastradhara, a world-class training centre for the fire service will be established in Uttarakhand, and an incentive of Rs 10,000 will be provided to all the personnel of Uttarakhand Fire Service who performed their duty in the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj. (ANI)

