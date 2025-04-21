Bokaro, April 21: A total of six Naxals were killed following an exchange of fire with security forces in Lugu hills under Lalpania area of Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday. According to the Central Reserve Police Force, the troops recovered one SLR, two INSAS rifles, and one pistol.

"The Central Reserve Police Force, in a joint operation with state police, neutralised six Maoists in an exchange of fire this morning in Lugu hills under Lalpania area of Jharkhand's Bokaro district. No injury to troops reported as yet," the CRPF stated. Further details are awaited. Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh: 22 Naxals Killed, DRG Jawan Martyred in 2 Separate Encounters in Bijapur and Kanker.

On April 12, a jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar was killed, and a CRPF personnel was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jharkhand's Chaibasa. "One jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar lost his life in an IED blast, while a CRPF jawan is undergoing treatment," Ranchi DIG-cum-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said in a statement. Gariaband Encounter: Another Mighty Blow As 14 Maoists Killed in Major Operation on Chhattisgarh-Odisha Border, Amit Shah Says ‘Naxalism Is Breathing Its Last Today’.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans were injured during anti-naxal operations in an IED blast in Jharkhand's Jaraikela. The incident took place under the Jaraikela police station, wherein both the jawans were airlifted and evacuated to Ranchi for better treatment, police officials said. As they were evacuated and transferred to Ranchi, the condition of both the Jawans was learnt to be stable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)