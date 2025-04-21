Mumbai, April 21: The CBSE Class 10 Board Results for 2025 are expected to be released soon, marking an earlier declaration than in previous years. This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to release the results on cbseresults.nic.in ahead of the usual schedule, making it one of the earliest result announcements in recent history. Last year, the results were announced on May 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 18, 2025. Students eagerly awaiting their results can check them online on the official CBSE website, through DigiLocker, or via SMS using their admit card details. Stay updated and keep an eye on the CBSE websites for the official confirmation and any further details.

CBSE Class 10 Board Results Date and Time

The CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2025 are expected to be declared on May 2, 2025, tentatively at 11:00 AM, according to sources close to the Central Board of Secondary Education. The results will be available on the official CBSE websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also access their results via DigiLocker and SMS services.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Board Results

Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says “CBSE Class 10 Result 2025”

Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Admit Card ID in the given fields

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Your CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Download the provisional mark sheet and take a printout for your records

Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 via SMS

Type the message in the following format on your phone:

CBSE10 <Roll Number> <Date of Birth> <School Number> <Centre Number>

Example:

CBSE10 1234567 01/01/2010 99999 1234

Send this SMS to the official number, which will be announced by CBSE closer to the result date.You will receive your result as an SMS reply on the same number.

