Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 2 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two people here in Nandyal district for trading illegally possessed dead black corals and dead soft corals.

The Hyderabad Zonal Unit of DRI arrested them on December 30, 2024, and seized 10 kg of dead black corals, 200 grams of dead soft corals, and six trapezium horse conches.

"Black corals and soft corals are listed in Schedule-I of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and are thereby provided the highest degree of protection whereas trapezium horse conch is listed in Schedule-II of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," the DRI said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the apex anti-smuggling agency of India, which works under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, the supplier of the aquatic contraband is based out of Ongole in the southern state.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI's Vijayawada Regional Unit team apprehended the supplier and seized another store of 6.6 kg of dead black corals on December 31.

Corals, endangered marine invertebrates, are vital to the coral reef systems.

"Removing them would destroy the entire habitat in the region as they provide shelter to other creatures and also (form) part of the food chain for various species of fish," it added.

The DRI highlighted that dead black and soft corals have no medical significance or problem-solving abilities. They are locally identified as 'Indrajaal' and 'Mahendrajaal,' respectively, and are procured for their mythical powers.

