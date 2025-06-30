Prayagraj (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) Around 12 people were injured after a roadways bus enroute from Chitrakoot to Prayagraj collided with a truck here on Monday morning, police said.

Four of the injured are in a critical state, they said.

Police said the driver and conductor of the bus were injured in the accident, which took place near Sehuda Nagar under Bara police station limits.

Bara Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Maurya said that a scooty rider was also injured. All the injured have been taken to a primary health centre for first aid, he said.

Maurya said that according to eyewitnesses, the roadways bus collided with a dumper truck while trying to save a scooty rider coming from the front.

