Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) The driver of a car sustained injuries when the vehicle met with an accident at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Triple Murder Case: Police Conducts Route Mapping of Forest Area, To Recreate Crime Scene.

The speeding car overturned after the driver lost control of it, the official said.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident, he added.

Also Read | BPSC Aspirants Protest: Bihar Public Service Commission Denies Implementation of 'Normalisation' in Upcoming Exam.

Police and sea-link staff rushed the spot and rescued the driver, the official said.

Vehicular movement was impacted on the sea link for a while after the incident, he said.

A video of the overturned car and slow vehicular movement is making rounds on the social media, the official added.

The procedure to register a case at the Worli police station has been initiated, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)