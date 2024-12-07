Business tycoon’s son, Dhruv Nalin Gupta, rammed his Porsche car into several parked bikes in Mumbai's Bandra early on Saturday, December 7. CCTV footage of the incident, which took place around 2:40 AM, shows Gupta crashing into several bikes along the footpath near Sadhu Vaswani Chowk before getting out to assess the damage. Fortunately no injuries were reported in the crash. The police have registered an FIR against the 19-year-old for reckless driving and are investigating the matter further based on the footage and statements. Bandra-Worli Sea-Link Accident: BMW and Mercedes' ‘Race’ Causes Cab Turn Turtle on Mumbai Sea Link, 2 Arrested (Watch Video).

Business Tycoon's Son Rams Porsche Car Into Parked Bikes in Bandra

A 19-year-old Dhruv Nalin Gupta, son of a business tycoon, was booked for rash driving in #Bandra after the Porsche car he was driving rammed into motorbikes parked along the footpath near Sadhu Wasvani Chowk at 2:40 am on Saturday. No one was hurt. Via: @DiwakarSharmaa… pic.twitter.com/rpfkz8g9ix — Mid Day (@mid_day) December 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)