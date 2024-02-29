Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 29 (ANI): The Baramulla police attached properties worth around Rs 15 lakh belonging to a drug peddler in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The drug peddler whose properties were seized was identified as Afroza Begum resident of the Trumgund Hygam Sopore area in Baramulla district.

"Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Police in Baramulla attached properties (Single storied residential house worth approx. Rs. 15.00 lacs) belonging to notorious drug peddlers namely Afroza Begum @ Affri wife of Fayaz Ahmad Dar resident of Ganie Hamam at present Trumgund Hygam Sopore, District Baramulla," Baramulla police stated.

The action was taken based on a case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS), the police said.

"The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 & is linked with case FIR No. 238/2023 u/s 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Baramulla," it added.

The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the investigation conducted by Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir police attached properties worth around Rs 60 lakh belonging to drug peddlers in Baramulla district.

The drug peddlers whose properties have been seized were identified as Mohd Ayoob Shah and Ghulam Mohammad Shah, alias Gulshah, residents of the Ladoora Rafiabad area in Baramulla district.

According to Baramulla police, the seized properties included a single-story residential house and a double-story shopping complex with two separate washrooms. (ANI)

