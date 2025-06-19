Shillong, Jun 19 (PTI) A huge cache of heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 30 crore was seized during separate operations in Assam and Tripura, officials said on Thursday.

One person was arrested in Tripura in connection with the seizure, while two others managed to escape, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the customs department intercepted three smuggling attempts in Silchar (Assam) and Teliamura and Singerbil in Tripura on Wednesday, the officials said.

In Silchar, the customs officers were assisted by the BSF when they seized an abandoned car at Panibhora along the Mizoram-Silchar road carrying 885.56 gram of suspected heroin and 15 kg of methamphetamine tablets, worth over Rs 22 crore, a statement from the Customs Commissioner here stated.

During the raids in Tripura, the personnel were assisted by the Assam Rifles while intercepting a two-wheeler at Teliamura. One person was arrested with 4 kg of methamphetamine worth over Rs 4 crore, it said.

In Singerbil area, the customs sleuths pursued a two-wheeler and seized a consignment of methamphetamine tablets weighing 4 kg, the statement said.

Two people who were on the bike managed to flee, it said.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.

