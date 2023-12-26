India News | Drunk Man Held for Biting off Father's Nose in Odisha Village

Jajpur (Odisha), Dec 26 (PTI) Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly biting off his father's nose and attacking two persons.

The accused identified as Bibhuti Samal alias Mantu is a resident of Routarapur village in Jajpur district, police said.

Also Read | Farooq Abdullah Bats for India-Pakistan Dialogue, Says 'If India Doesn't Initiate Talks With Pakistan, Kashmir Will Become Gaza' (Watch Video).

Bibhuti arrived home on Monday night in an inebriated state and started hurling abuses at his neighbours. When his father Shatrughan intervened, Bibhuti beat his father and even bit off his nose, police added.

On hearing Shatrughan's screams for help, two of his neighbours came and tried to put an end to the quarrel. But, Bibhuti attacked them too, police added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Three-Year-Old While Reversing Parked Car in Bareilly, Released After Victim’s Father Decides Not To Pursue Legal Action.

On being informed by locals, Jajpur Road police reached the spot and arrested Bibhuti. Both the injured were admitted to Jajpur Road Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Based on a complaint by Shatrughan, police registered a case against his son under relevant sections of IPC.

The accused was produced in a local court on Tuesday which sent him to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, said Jajpur Road police station IIC Upendra Kumar Pradhan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)