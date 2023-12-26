India News | Drunk Man Held for Biting off Father's Nose in Odisha Village

Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly biting off his father's nose and attacking two persons.

Agency News PTI| Dec 26, 2023 08:12 PM IST
India News | Drunk Man Held for Biting off Father's Nose in Odisha Village

Jajpur (Odisha), Dec 26 (PTI) Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly biting off his father's nose and attacking two persons.

The accused identified as Bibhuti Samal alias Mantu is a resident of Routarapur village in Jajpur district, police said.

Bibhuti arrived home on Monday night in an inebriated state and started hurling abuses at his neighbours. When his father Shatrughan intervened, Bibhuti beat his father and even bit off his nose, police added.

On hearing Shatrughan's screams for help, two of his neighbours came and tried to put an end to the quarrel. But, Bibhuti attacked them too, police added.

On being informed by locals, Jajpur Road police reached the spot and arrested Bibhuti. Both the injured were admitted to Jajpur Road Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Based on a complaint by Shatrughan, police registered a case against his son under relevant sections of IPC.

The accused was produced in a local court on Tuesday which sent him to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, said Jajpur Road police station IIC Upendra Kumar Pradhan.

