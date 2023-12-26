Lucknow, December 26: In a horrific incident a three-year-old boy was crushed to death when a man, while on a phone call, suddenly reversed his car and ran over the child. The incident reportedly took place in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Sunday, December 24. The driver identified as Mohd Irfan was nabbed by locals and handed over to police. However, the accused was released later after the victim's father decided not to take any action against him.

According to a report in Times of India, the shocking incident happened when the child named Mohd Uzain was playing near his house. In a tragic turn of events, the boy's head was said to be crushed under the car's wheels during the accident. Following this harrowing incident, the locals allegedly damaged the car and apprehended the 32-year-old accused as he attempted to flee. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Three Passengers Killed in Bus-Truck Collision in Bahraich (Watch Video).

The police rushed to the spot and managed to stop the locals from setting the car ablaze. Cops arrested Irfan and seized the car. As per police, they let go of the accused later because the victim's father opted not to press charges against him. "The victim’s father decided not to take any action against the man. So, we released him", said Rajeev Kumar, SHO Kotwali. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Five Die As Bus Crashes Into Car in Chitrakoot.

Describing the harrowing incident, a local resident said "The car driver was talking to someone using a Bluetooth ear phone. On seeing him reversing the vehicle, we screamed so that he would stop the car. But he was busy over the phone and continued reversing his vehicle. The child's head was crushed within seconds. It was a terrible sight". The child's father runs a tea shop situated outside his residence in the Bijlipura area within the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station.

