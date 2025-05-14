New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Delhi University's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has asked its students and staff members to follow the official X account of Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh and actively share his posts expressing solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.

In an official notice dated May 12 and signed by Principal Arun Kumar Attree, the Shaheed Bhagat Singh College administration said, "All teachers, staff members, and students of the college are hereby requested to follow the Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh's official Twitter (now X) account."

The college community is "encouraged to retweet the posts shared through the platform" as a gesture of support and gratitude towards the country's defence forces, it said.

"By amplifying these messages, we not only raise awareness about their courage and sacrifices but also contribute to building a strong sense of national pride and unity within our community," it stated.

Singh created his X account earlier this month and made his first post on May 8. In a post on May 12, he referred to Operation Sindoor, carried out by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In his post in Hindi, Singh claimed that Indian forces "destroyed Pakistani terrorist bases and neutralised more than 100 terrorists, including the hijackers of IC814 and the Pulwama terrorists".

The government and armed forces "do more and say less, keeping national interest paramount", he said.

The post concluded with lines from the Hindi poem "Parshuram Ki Pratiksha" by Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, calling for unity and support for the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

