New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) The Delhi University on Wednesday launched a three-month Certificate Course on Patent, with an aim to familiarise students with various forms of Intellectual Property Rights.

The course was launched by the Research Council of University of Delhi at the Academic Council Hall of the Vice Regal Lodge of the DU.

This course, to be conducted in hybrid mode, has been kept online for 48 hours and offline for 12 hours.

"Classes will be held for two hours each on Saturday and Sunday. The course will take 300 students per batch and it will will run in multiple batches every year," the university said in a statement.

The minimum qualification required for the course is graduation in any discipline or 12th pass. If the applicant is only 12th pass, then he/she has to submit the documents of certified interest in innovation, invention and startup.

The last date to apply for the course is June 10. The course will start on July 1 and its first batch will end on September 30, 2023.

On this occasion, Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani, Director of South Campus Prakash Singh, Registrar Vikas Gupta, IPR Chair D S Rawat and Research Council Chairperson Daman Saluja also released the brochure of the course.

Speaking as the chief guest, Prof. Balaram Pani said there are a lot of career opportunities in the field of patents.

He congratulated the Research Council for designing and launching the course, saying such courses are very important for the students and the university.

The Chairperson of Research Council, University of Delhi, Saluja said this course aims to familiarize students with various forms of Intellectual Property Rights, especially the need for creation, protection, commercialization, and valuation of intellectual property, specifically patents.

"This course also aims to feature expositions of emerging patent trends in exponential technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Robotics, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Biotechnology, Nano-Technology, CRIs (Computer Related Inventions) & telecommunications, along with a detailed description of legal issues related to patents which in turn will lead to solution finding for myriad legal & practical challenges for the lawmakers and for other stakeholders," she said.

