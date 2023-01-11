New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Due to a sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre, several computer applications and IT services faced disruption and were unavailable in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A statement released by the Supreme Court assured that the IT services should be restored, as its support team is looking into the issue.

"All concerned to take notice that on account of the sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre, the following computer applications and IT services are facing disruption and unavailability - ecopying, SCI Ingestion, SCI Interact, PACE Attendance, Secure Gate, SC eFM (efiling New) and other related applications," the statement said.

It added, "We assure you that the IT services shall be restored, as our support team is looking into the issue and resumed all IT services, and computer applications. Please also take note that the website - www.sci.gov.in may also suffer a significant outage. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted." (ANI)

