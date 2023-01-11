Mumbai, January 11: A girl from Manipur and her male friend were beaten up by a drunk man in Mumbai, prompting the police to launch an investigation, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Kalina area of the city when the duo was walking down a street. A video of the incident was tweeted to the Mumbai Police. Video: Drunk Man Brings King Cobra to UP Hospital, Claims 'Venomous Snake Died After Biting Him'.

The clip shot from a building shows a man appearing drunk abusing the girl and her friend, and slapping them. Police have identified the man who is seen in the video and are trying to locate him. Video: Drunk Man Parades inside Sohsarai Police Station in Bihar's Nalanda, Raises 'Vande Mataram' Slogan; Arrested.

The woman and her friend left the spot. They have not come forward to lodge a complaint yet, the official said. No FIR is registered yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)