Dumka/Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Sept 10 (PTI) Two persons, a woman and a teenaged girl died in lightning strikes in Jharkhand on Saturday, officials said.

The 13-year-old girl, a student of standard seven, died in Shadipur village of Dumka district on Saturday evening due to the lightning strike, sub-divisional officer Maheshwar Mahato said.

In the other incident, a 45-year-old woman lost her life at Dhaktidih village in East Singhbhum district where she was working in a paddy field, police said.

The woman was grievously injured in the lightning strike and rushed to a nearby community health centre where doctors declared her brought dead.

Families of both victims will be given Rs four lakh each as compensation according to state government rules, officials said.

