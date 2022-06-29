New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Delhi University's Standing Committee on Academic Matters on Wednesday passed the draft syllabi for the first semester of the 19 four-year undergraduate courses, while four members dissented against the resolution.

The university has approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) from the 2022-23 academic session.

In February, the Executive Council (EC) of the university passed the draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF), formulated according to the NEP, for the 2022-23 academic session.

"The draft syllabi prepared by 19 departments have been passed by Delhi University's Standing Committee," confirmed DU Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani.

He said the syllabi for other courses will be passed in the coming days.

"We have plans to pass the syllabi for all courses through the Standing Committee in the next three to four days. We will finalise the syllabus for the FYUP first semester in the next 15 days," Pani added.

Following the Standing Committee's approval, it will be presented to the Academic Council (AC) and the Executive Council.

Four members of the committee -- Rajesh Kumar, Biswajit Mohanty, Kumar Shantanu and Nidhi Kapoor -- protested against the resolution. The dissenting members pointed out the "procedural lapse of providing insufficient time for minute observation" of the syllabi of 19 subjects.

The members said that deliberating only on the content of the first semester syllabi would be a "futile task".

"Unless we examine the papers of all four years, it would be impossible to give comments on the disjunctions, overlapping, continuity or discontinuity of papers in the subsequent semesters," they said.

"Apart from this, a general apprehension of loss of rigour and dilution of content was felt among the representatives which was not satisfactorily addressed by the authorities," the members noted.

