New Delhi, December 27: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be present at the state-run LNJP Hospital here during the mock drill to ascertain Covid preparedness of the facility, official sources said.

A mock drill will be conducted across all Delhi government hospitals on Tuesday following a direction from the Centre, amid a surge in coronavirus cases triggered by the BF.7 variant in some foreign nations. COVID-19 Scare: Delhi Hospitals to Conduct Mock Drills to Check Coronavirus Readiness (Watch Video).

'Mock Drill' organized at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi:

#COVID19 | 'Mock Drill' organized at Safdarjung Hospital to ensure the preparedness to deal with any eventuality related to COVID-19@Nitendradd @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/wDBwdn6rOs — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 27, 2022

The sources said that during the mock drill at LNJP, Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, will be present at the medical facility. The British-era hospital located in central Delhi has 2,000 beds and was the first to be turned into a Covid care facility soon after the first case of coronavirus was reported in early March in 2020. COVID-19 Surge Concerns: Government To Conduct Mock Drill Across Country To Test Coronavirus Emergency Preparedness on December 27.

Delhi has recorded 20,07,143 Covid cases and 26,521 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020. The number of daily cases has remained below 20 and the positivity rate below 1 per cent since mid-November.

