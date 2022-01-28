Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Consumers in Rajasthan will now be able to register their complaints online with consumer commissions.

Chairman of Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Justice Banwari Lal Sharma launched the e-portal on Friday.

Naveen Jain, Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said many facilities have been made available on the 'e-Dakhil' portal. Consumers can have facility such as e-notices, link to download the documents related to the case, VC link for hearing through video conference, facility to file written reply by the party and alerts on SMS and e-mail.

He said that after registering themselves on the e-Dakhil portal, consumers can register their complaints online with the state commission and all the district commissions and get the fees paid online.

He said that by registering complaints sitting at home through the portal, consumers will get great relief and their time and money will be saved.

The secretary informed that the e-filing portal has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and permission has been taken from the National Consumer Commission to implement the e-filing system in the state.

