Bengaluru, Sep 17 (PTI) An earthquake of 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale was reported in Hassan district, officials of state Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

The earthquake occurred at 17:32:25 IST, epicentred 1.5 km NNE (North North East) of Rayapura of Salagame Hobli in Hassan Taluk, they said.

Also Read | GST Rates Reduced on Certain Medicines, Biodiesel, Nirmala Sitharaman Says ‘Council Feels Not The Time to Bring Petrol, Diesel Under GST’; Check Revised Rates.

"The seismic intensity map of the earthquake from the epicentre is presented, wherein intensities observed are very low.

This type of earthquake do not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally. The community need not panic as the intensity observed is low and not destructive," an official note said.

Also Read | GST Council Meet 2021: Finance Ministry Extends Concessional Tax Rates on COVID-19 Drugs Till December 31; 5% GST Levied on Food Delivery Apps.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)