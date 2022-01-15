Srinagar, Jan 14 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake was in Hindukush in Afghanistan, they said.

Also Read | IAF Helicopter Crash: Inquiry Rules Out Mechanical Failure, Blames Spatial Disorientation of Pilots in Clouds Leading to Accident.

The quake of magnitude 5.3, which occurred at 9.43 pm, was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

The quake hit at the coordinates of 36.37 degrees north and 71.5 degrees east at a depth of 81 km, they said.

Also Read | IAF Helicopter Crash: No Foul Play, Chopper Carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat Crashed Due to Entry Into Clouds, Says Inquiry Report.

There are no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)