Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], December 28 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi in the early hours of Wednesday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 2.19 am.

The Latitude was 30.87 and Longitude was 78.19 and the Depth was recorded to be 5 km. (ANI)

