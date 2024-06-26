Karbi Anglong, June 26: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Assam late on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Karbi Anglong district at a depth of 25 kilometres, the NCS stated.

The earthquake occurred at 9.54 pm, according to NCS. "EQ of M: 3.2, On June 26, 2024, 21:54:10 IST, Lat: 26.29 N, Long: 93.22 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," the NCS said in a post on 'X'. Further details are awaited. Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts Goalpara, No Casualties Reported.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur. The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Bishnupur area of the Bankura district at a depth of 25 kilometres, the NCS stated. The earthquake occurred at 7:09 pm, according to NCS.

