Guwahati, February 16: In an unprecedented development, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Monday cancelled the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 shortly after they were uploaded on its official website, triggering widespread concern among candidates across the state. ​According to an official cancellation notification issued by the Commission, the decision was taken due to an “inadvertent error” in the result notified earlier that day. ​

The notification stated that the result uploaded vide letter No. 460PSC/CON/Exam-37/2024-2025 dated February 16, 2026, stands cancelled with immediate effect. The Commission, however, did not specify the nature of the error that led to the cancellation. ​ It further assured that after careful re-examination, a fresh select list would be uploaded within a short time. ​ “The result uploaded for the Combined Competitive Examination-2024 is hereby cancelled with immediate effect. After careful examination, the Commission will upload the fresh select list within a short time,” the notification signed by the Principal Controller of Examinations, APSC, said. ​ MPPSC: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Announces 3-Layer Security Across All Competitive Examinations To Eliminate Impersonation and Technical Cheating.

The sudden reversal has sparked anxiety and confusion among thousands of aspirants who had been eagerly awaiting the results of the prestigious examination, considered the gateway to top administrative posts in the state. ​ Many candidates expressed disappointment over the lack of clarity and transparency regarding the reasons behind the cancellation. This is being seen as a rare and significant incident in the history of APSC examinations, as results are seldom withdrawn after official publication. ​ The development has also led to demands from aspirants and civil society groups for greater accountability and timely clarification from the Commission. ​ Maharashtra Govt to Roll Out Massive Recruitment Drive: Over 70,000 Posts to Be Filled, 50,000 via MPSC in Phased Hiring Plan.

APSC officials have so far refrained from offering additional details, stating that the matter is under review. The revised results are expected to be released after the verification process is completed. ​The Combined Competitive Examination is one of the most important recruitment examinations in Assam, conducted to fill vacancies in various administrative and allied services. Any delay or uncertainty in the process directly affects the future of thousands of candidates who have prepared for years to clear the examination.

