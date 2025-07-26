Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], July 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit the Andaman Sea on Saturday, the National Center of Seismology said.

The earthquake was recorded in the middle of the Andaman Sea at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The NCS mentioned on Friday in a post on X, "EQ of M: 4.9, On: 25/07/2025 18:27:11 IST, Lat: 9.36 N, Long: 94.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea."

Earlier on July 13, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea.

As per the NCS, the tremor took place at 6:44 pm IST today at a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 13/07/2025 18:44:43 IST, Lat: 9.47 N, Long: 93.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea." (ANI)

