Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba area on Thursday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 9:34 PM.

Also Read | Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Tremors Felt in Parts of North India As Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Chamba District.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 04-04-2024, 21:34:32 IST, Lat: 33.09 & Long: 76.59, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said on X.

However, there is no loss so far as the tremors were felt in non-populated areas.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Lotus Symbol Is Beacon for Development of Tripura', Says CM Manik Saha (Watch Videos).

Nearly 119 years ago on April 4, 1905, a devastating earthquake happened that killed thousands of people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)