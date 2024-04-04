New Delhi/Chandigarh, April 4: Tremors were felt in parts of north India as a 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The earthquake struck at 9.34 pm, the National Center for Seismology said. Mild tremors were also felt in Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana. The quake lasted for a few seconds. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Hits Chamba.

"I felt a strong jolt lasting a couple of seconds. Just when I was thinking of rushing downstairs, the tremors stopped," said Sanjay Kumar, a Chandigarh resident.

