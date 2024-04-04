Agartala, April 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday urged people to ensure the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the guarantor of development. "The lotus symbol is the beacon for the genuine development of the people of Tripura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the guarantor of development. Through the Prime Minister's Act East Policy, North Eastern states including Tripura are witnessing rapid development. He is committed to the overall welfare of people from all walks of life, irrespective of caste and religion. The people of this state extend their blessings to the Prime Minister and should ensure the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the upcoming elections," he said.

CM Saha said while addressing a massive election campaign organized by Baradowali Mandal in support of BJP-nominated candidate Biplab Kumar Deb from the West Tripura seat ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He appealed to all voters in the area to vote in favour of development.

Tripura CM Manik Saha Speaks on Polls

#WATCH | Agartala: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha says, "A large number from everywhere are joining (BJP). Congress and CPI (M) alliance, especially in Tripura, people will not accept it... Soon in the INDIA alliance only 'I' will be left..." pic.twitter.com/trIw3F2zOM — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

#WATCH | Agartala: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha addressed a public gathering in support of West Tripura Lok Sabha Election candidate Biplab Kumar Deb pic.twitter.com/WT4LlLBg3Y — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

The Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of 370 seats for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "With this goal in mind, Bharatiya Janata Party officials are reaching out to people across the country to highlight the benefits of the Prime Minister's various development schemes. Efforts are ongoing to convey the message of the Prime Minister's commitment to the common people. Not only in Tripura but also in West Bengal, the BJP enjoys the support of the people. I visited Balurghat in West Bengal yesterday and witnessed massive support from the people," the Tripura CM said.

He mentioned that the turnout during the nomination filing of BJP candidates in Tripura has already indicated the victory of the BJP. "BJP candidates are poised to win decisively. As the chief minister of the state, I must traverse the entire state. Our focus remains on the comprehensive welfare of the people. Our sole objective is to further develop the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tirelessly works for the people day and night. The Prime Minister advocates for transparency nationwide, inspiring citizens to think patriotically. Therefore, to bolster the Prime Minister's efforts in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidates must step forward and secure victory with significant margins," he said.

