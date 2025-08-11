New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said on Monday that the the Election Commission could have handled things differently amid the oppostion protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of vote theft.

"What he (Rahul Gandhi) has said is true, and my statement is also the same. I don't know what the government is afraid of. This is a peaceful demonstration by VVIPs," Mallikarjun Kharge said, participating in the INDIA bloc MPs' march from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters here to protest over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: Class 8 Girl Sets Self on Fire in Bargarh, Dies by Suicide; 4th Incident Within Month.

"The Election Commission could have handled things differently," he added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by Delhi Police during their protest march against the Election Commission over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, and other MPs were also among those detained by the police.

Also Read | Fact Check: Social Media Posts Claiming Pakistani Forces Captured Indian Soldiers and Released Them After 'Pakistan Zindabad' Chants Are Fake, Old Video Circulated With Misinformation.

The detained MPs were coralled into a bus to be taken to the Parliament Street police station.Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition's fight is not a political fight but a fight to save the constitution.

"The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list," the Congress leader said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said "Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai. (They are afraid, the Government is a coward)."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen jumping over barricades as Delhi Police stopped the INDIA bloc MPs from marching to the Election Commission's office.

The Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister could be seen climbing over the barricades, installed by the police to block the protesting MPs. Akhilesh Yadav jumped to the other side to continue the protest."They are using the police to stop us," Akhilesh Yadav shouted after crossing the barricades. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)