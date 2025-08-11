Fact Check: Social Media Posts Claiming Pakistani Forces Captured Indian Soldiers and Released Them After ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Chants Are Fake, Old Video Circulated With Misinformation

Mumbai, August 11: Did you come across a video circulating widely on social media that claims Pakistani border security forces captured Indian soldiers and released them only after they shouted "Pakistan Zindabad"? Several pro-Pakistan accounts have shared this video, with captions suggesting a humiliating moment for India. One such post by the X user @Hawkss_eye, shared on the night of August 10, claimed that Indian soldiers were apprehended and freed after chanting slogans praising Pakistan.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 246,000 views within hours, sparking outrage and disbelief among viewers. However, a closer examination reveals that the claims are misleading. The Press Information Bureau (PIB), through its official fact-checking unit, has debunked the narrative as false and deliberately manipulative. The video in question is not recent; it dates back to June 2022 and shows Indian Army personnel encountering Pakistani civilians along the border during a routine patrol. Does Nita Ambani Really Own INR 100 Crore Colour-Changing Audi A9 Chameleon, Making Her Owner of India’s Most Expensive Car? Here’s a Fact Check.

PIB Debunks Fake Claim of Indian Soldiers Released After Pakistan Chants

Some pro-Pakistan social media accounts are sharing a video that claims that the Pakistan border security forces apprehended a few Indian soldiers and released them after each shouted “Pakistan Zindabad.”#PIBFactCheck ✅ This claim is #fake! ✅ This is an old video from… pic.twitter.com/9bNKrNnrzu — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 11, 2025

PIB further clarified that the slogans heard in the video were, in fact, shouted by Pakistani civilians, not Indian soldiers. There is no evidence that any Indian soldier was ever apprehended or forced to chant slogans in favour of Pakistan. The misinformation is being circulated with malicious intent by certain groups aiming to spread confusion and distrust. Fact Check: PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah To Be Sent to Jail After FIR Filed Against Them? PIB Reveals Truth About Claims Made in Video Thumbnails of YouTube Channel 'a.sharmaexpress'.

In conclusion, the viral video is an old clip taken out of context and falsely presented to create a sensation. It does not depict any incident of Indian soldiers being captured or humiliated by Pakistani forces. Social media users are advised to verify such claims with credible sources before sharing. PIB Fact Check confirms that this narrative is baseless, and the video is being misused to spread propaganda.

Fact check

Claim : Social media posts claim that Pakistani border security forces captured Indian soldiers and released them only after the soldiers chanted "Pakistan Zindabad." Conclusion : The claim is fake. The video is old footage showing Pakistani civilians chanting, and no Indian soldier was ever apprehended or forced to chant slogans. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2025 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).