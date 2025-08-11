Puri, August 11: A 13-year-old Class 8 student died on Monday morning, August 11, after allegedly setting herself on fire in Phiringimal village of Odisha's Bargarh district. The recent incident marks the fourth such self-immolation incident involving girls in Odisha within a month.

According to the PTI and NDTV reports, the police said the girl, who was visiting her maternal uncle’s house, used petrol to immolate herself on a football field. She was found unconscious with severe burns and rushed to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla, where she succumbed to her injuries. Odisha: Minor Girl Set Ablaze Airlifted to AIIMS Delhi for Advanced Medical Care (Watch Video).

Class 8 Girl Dies by Suicide by Setting Self on Fire in Odisha's Bargarh

The reason behind the self-immolation is yet uncertain. The police have not received any formal statement from the family, and an official investigation is underway to determine whether foul play was involved.

4th Case of Suicide by Sel-Immolation in Odisha Within Month

This is the fourth burning-related death of a girl reported in Odisha within a month. On July 12, a 20-year-old student in Balasore set herself ablaze on her college campus after alleging sexual harassment by the head of her department. She died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14. Balasore Student Self-Immolation Case: Girl Student Sets Herself on Fire Over Harassment by Professor, Principal Suspended in Odisha; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

On July 19 in Balanga, a minor girl was allegedly set on fire by three men. She was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi but died on August 2. The case triggered political outrage after police initially termed it an attempted suicide, hours after her death. The third case occurred on August 6 in Kendrapara district, where the charred body of a third-year undergraduate student was recovered from her home under Pattamundai (Rural) police station limits.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

