New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday said it has started proceedings for the delisting of 345 registered unrecognized political parties (RUPPs) which have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for the last six years since 2019.

The offices of these parties could also not be physically located anywhere, the EC said.

These 345 RUPPs are from different states and UTs across the country, it said.

It has come to the notice of the Commission that of the over 2,800 RUPPs, currently registered with EC, many have failed to fulfil the essential conditions which are required to continue as an RUPP.

