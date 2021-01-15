New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Election Commission has issued a timeline for candidates contesting Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls to publish details of their criminal antecedents on three occasions ahead of elections.

In a letter to recognised national and state parties earlier this week, the poll panel said that details of pending criminal cases has to be published on three occasions by candidates contesting Rajya Sabha and state legislative council polls in which Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) elect Members of Legislative Council (MLC).

While the first detail will be published within the first two days of withdrawal, the criminal cases will be published for the second time between the next third and fourth day.

The third time the details are published will be from the fifth to the sixth day - prior to date of poll.

A similar provision exists for Lok Sabha and assembly polls to ensure that voters have sufficient time to know about the background of the contesting candidates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)