Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has written to the West Bengal government to ensure full "financial and administrative independence" of the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office in the state by delinking it from the control of the administration.

In a communication to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, ECI Under Secretary Ashutosh M also said that the CEO's office needs to be delinked from the Home Department.

The assembly elections in the state are due next year.

"The financial and administrative autonomy of the CEO is currently limited. Being under the Home Department compromises the neutrality of the electoral process. A separate, autonomous election department must be created," the communication, a copy of which is with PTI, stated.

In the existing arrangement, the CEO's office functions with limited financial powers, relying on a minor permanent advance from the Finance Department, the letter said.

"Further, the CEO's office has been categorised as a subordinate branch of the Home & Hill Affairs Department, which is led by a Principal Secretary-level officer, whereas the CEO himself is of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) rank," it said.

The Commission has directed that the following action be taken immediately by the state government.

It suggested "creation of a separate Election Department, completely delinked from any other department of the state government. The election department should have a dedicated budget head".

In addition, the poll panel also suggested that a "delegation of suitable financial powers at par with ACS/Principal Secretary/Secretary of other departments will be given to the CEO".

Besides, a separate Financial Advisor needs to be posted in the election department to assist the CEO in the effective discharge of his official duties.

"This will facilitate full financial and administrative autonomy to the CEO, as required for the effective and impartial conduct of elections," the letter said.

The ECI also asked the West Bengal government to fill up the four vacant posts of additional, joint and deputy CEOs in consultation with the Commission.

The directive of the poll panel was sent amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

