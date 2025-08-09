New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI), after considering all the facts and recommendations of the Chief Electoral Officers (CEO), has delisted 334 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPP), the poll body said on Saturday.

"Now, out of the total of 2854 RUPPs, 2520 are remaining," ECI said in an official statement, noting that the delisting exercise is part of a comprehensive and continuous strategy of the Election Commission to clean up the electoral system.

Also Read | Punjab Drug Haul: Former Security Officer of Punjab Congress MLA Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case.

"All Political parties (National/State/RUPPs) in the country are registered with the ECI under the provisions of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 195. At present, there are 6 National Parties, 67 State Parties and 2854 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) registered with ECI. (Annexure: List of National & State Parties)," ECI said.

"Guidelines for registration of Political Parties mention that if the party does not contest elections continuously for 6 years, the party shall be taken off the list of registered parties. In addition, as per Section 29A of the RP Act 1951, parties at the time of their registration have to give details like name, address, office bearers, etc., and any change has to be communicated to the Commission without delay," it added.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did You Receive an Email Asking You To Download e-PAN Card? Know How To Report Phishing Emails As PIB Reveals Truth About Viral Email.

Earlier, in June 2025, ECI had directed the CEOs of States & UTs to conduct verification enquiries of 345 RUPPs regarding compliance with the above conditions.

CEOs conducted enquiries, issued show-cause notices to these RUPPs and provided each party an opportunity to respond and present their case through personal hearings.

Thereafter, based on reports of the CEOs, 334 RUPPs out of the total of 345 RUPPs have been found not to be complying with the above conditions. The remaining cases have been referred back to the CEOs for verification.

These RUPPs will now not be eligible to avail any benefit under the provisions of Section 29B and Section 29C of the RP Act, 1951 read with the relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act,1961 and the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. Any party aggrieved by this order can appeal to the Commission within 30 days of the order. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)