Fact Check: Did You Receive an Email Asking You To Download e-PAN Card? Know How To Report Phishing Emails As PIB Reveals Truth About Viral Email

Mumbai, August 9: People across the country are receiving an email asking them to download the e-PAN Card by clicking on a link allegedly embedded in the message. The so-called email, titled "download e-PAN Card Online," appears to be sent by the Income Tax department. The widely circulated email asks people to follow the link provided in the email to access or download their e-Pan card. "PAN Card is one of the most important documents issued by the Income Tax department," the email stated.

Many have reportedly clicked on the link in the message, believing the communication to download the e-Pan card to be legitimate. However, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check revealed the truth about the email to download the e-Pan card. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PIB said that the alleged email is fake. PIB's Fact Check unit urged people not to respond to emails, links, calls and SMS asking them to share financial and sensitive information. Is India Post Really Ending Registered Post From September 1, 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Misleading Claim.

Email To Download E-Pan Card Is Fake, Says PIB

📢 Have you also received an email asking you to download e-PAN Card❓#PIBFactCheck ⚠️ This Email is #Fake ✅ Do not respond to any emails, links, calls & SMS asking you to share financial & sensitive information ➡️ Details on reporting phishing E-mails:… pic.twitter.com/fZERihL3gq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 9, 2025

Know How to Report Phishing Emails

"Beware of Fake emails asking to download e-PAN cards," PIB said while debunking the fake email going viral. PIB also shared a link to the advisory issued by the Income Tax department on how to report phishing Emails. "If you receive an e-mail or find a website you think is pretending to be of Income Tax Department, forward the e-mail or website URL to webmanager@incometax.gov.in​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​. A copy may also be forwarded to incident@cert-in.org.in," the IT department said. Has Pakistan Launched Trackless Electric Tram System? Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

The Income Tax department also said that if one receives an email from someone claiming to be authorised by the IT department or directs them to an Income Tax website, they should not reply or open any attachments, as the same may contain malicious code that will infect their computer. "Use anti-virus software, anti spyware, and a firewall and keep them updated. Some phishing e-mails contain software that can harm your computer or track your activities on the internet without your knowledge. Anti-virus & Anti-spyware software and firewall can protect you from inadvertently accepting such unwanted files," the advisory stated.

Fact check

Claim : An email claims users can download their e-Pan card by clicking on the link provided in the message. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check said that the email is fake and warned people against responding to any emails, links, calls and SMS asking them to share financial and sensitive information. Full of Trash Clean

