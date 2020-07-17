Chennai, Jul 17 (PTI): A total of 131 pills and 25 LSD stamps which contained narcotics substance bemethylenedioxy- methamphetamine (MDMA) and is worth Rs six lakh were seized by the Customs department and two perons were detained in this connection, an official said on Friday.

The pills, suspected to bemethylenedioxy- methamphetamine (MDMA), arrived in two postal parcels from the Netherlands and were addressed to two different persons in Chennai, Customs Commissioner Rajan Choudhary said in a press release.

The two have been detained for interrogation, he said.

The seizure of the LSD stamps (Lysergic acid diethylamide) was the first made by the Customs department.

The LSD stamps - commonly known as - Bicycle Day and Hofmann contain 33 grams of drug lysergic acid diethylamide.

They are extremely potent hallucinogens and are soaked on sheets of absorbent paper with colorful designs which are cut into small, individual dosage units in the shape of stamps, the release said.

The officials also recovered MDMA crystals which are pure form of the MDMA drug, the release said, adding an investigation was on.PTI VIJ SS

