Mumbai, July 17: The Maharashtra government on Friday advised the Muslim community to offer Bakra Eid prayers from home only at not visit mosques or Eidgahs or public places. This development comes amid the novel coronavirus crisis, which has claimed over 25,000 lives in the country. When is Bakrid 2020? Eid al-Adha Date And Significance, Story, Food Preparations And Celebrations Related to The Muslim Festival.

"Bakri Eid prayers should not be offered in mosques or Eidgahs or public places, but should be done at home only," Maharashtra government said. The government has also ordered all livestock markets to remain closed. Eid Ul-Adha 2020: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Appeals for Simple, Symbolic Bakra Eid Celebration.

This year, goats and sheep for sacrifice will be sold online to avoid crowding ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid. State minister Aslam Sheikh said that celebrations of the festival will not be allowed in containment zone to contain the infection.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery also appealed to people for simple and symbolic Bakri Eid 2020 celebrations. "In the last four months (of lockdown due to coronavirus), we have celebrated festivals of all religions in a restricted manner. Similarly, the coming Bakri Eid should also be celebrated in a simple, and if possible symbolic manner by observing rules," the CM said.

