New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had provisionally attached movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 7.59 crore via an order dated August 9, 2023, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, which were found to be acquired from Proceeds of Crime in the case of Sudhir Parmar and others, said the agency in a press release issued on Sunday

The attached properties comprised two immovable properties, which were in the names of relatives or friends of the accused, Sudhir Parmar (Ex-Judge, PMLA). The Ld' Adjudicating Authority, PMLA, vide order dated January 18, 2024, has confirmed the attachment of the immovable properties, which were worth Rs 7.59 crore, said ED.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of the FIR-registered Anti-Corruption Bureau, Panchkula, Haryana, for the offences registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The ED investigation revealed that the judge received illegal gratification to the tune of Rs 5-7 crores from the owners and promoters of IREO Group and M3M Group for extending favours to them, the agency said.

The said illegal gratification was purportedly received by the judge in the form of a loan from Rohit Singh Tomar through his proprietorship firm into the bank accounts of the judge's relatives without any documentation.

An original complaint dated September 5, 2023, was filed before the Ld. Adjudicating Authority, PMLA, in the stipulated time period.

During the investigation, five accused persons were arrested by the ED. Consequently, a prosecution complaint dated 11.08.2023 and a supplementary prosecution complaint dated October 6, 2023, were filed before the Hon'ble Special Court, Panchkula .

