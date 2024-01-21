Mumbai, January 21: The Maharashtra Public Health Department has announced the results for the Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2024 examination conducted for Group C and D posts. Aspirants who participated in the examination, held from November 30 to December 12, 2023, can now check their results on the official website at arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.

The recruitment drive by the public health department aims to fill a substantial total of 10,949 vacancies across various Group C and D positions. With the declaration of results, candidates move one step closer to securing roles in Maharashtra's health sector. Here are the steps to check the result. XAT Result 2024 Declared at xatonline.in, Know Steps to Download Scorecard.

Steps to Check the Result

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag at arogya.maharashtra.gov.in. On the homepage, click on "Result for Public Health Department Recruitment 2023." A PDF document containing the Arogya Vibhag Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. UGC NET Result 2023: Final Answer Key and Cut-Off List of National Eligibility Test December Examination Out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Know Steps To Check. Search for your name and roll number within the result list. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Result 2024 includes crucial details such as the Application Sequence Number, Roll Number, Applicant Name, Marks After Objection, and Marks after Normalization (ranging from 0 to 200). Aspirants are advised to verify these details and keep a hard copy of the result for their records. This outcome marks a significant step in the recruitment process, providing candidates with clarity on their performance and moving the selection process forward.

